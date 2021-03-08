(CBS DETROIT)- For the first time in 4 months students of the Detroit Public School Community District return to classrooms.

Singing “If your happy and you know stump your feet” Kindergarteners at Brenda Scott Academy on Detroit’s Eastside happy to once again be present in music class, after being virtual only since November. As DPSCD returned to face to face learning Monday, Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti was on hand to greet students and teachers who choose to return to in-person.

“They’re excited to be back, I think for them it’s interacting with their peers seeing their teachers face to face.”

Vitta says, only 30% of teachers choose to return to in-person compared to 40% of families, so things will look different initially.

“Every student is welcome and encouraged to come to school they receive breakfast, theirs people here to help them through the learning process, but depending of the grade level and subject area they may have their teacher in-person.”

Or, Vitta says if the teacher of another subject chose to remain virtual, the student will go on-line with that teacher from the classroom. President of the Detroit Federation of Teacher’s Union Terrence Martin toured multiple building along with Vitta, to ensure safety measures were in place.

“We make sure that we advocate for what’s in the best interest of students and what’s in the best interest of our staff I can say that the district has done everything that the district can do to ensure safety.” Martin told reporters during an interview Monday at Brenda Scott Academy

Vitta says upon returning to buildings all employees required a negative Covid test as well regular optional testing is available for students and staff. Each classroom has a limited capacity and maskes are required in building at all times. He’s hoping with these safety measures more teachers will return to the class rooms.

“I’m encouraged that as the days pass the months pass, more teachers will come back to school and be in class rooms because our students are asking for them” Said Vitti

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.