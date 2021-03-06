LEGACIES – Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WELCOME TO THE SALVATORE SCHOOL — After a sudden mass exodus of the school’s student body, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat.READ MORE: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage
Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with the new student orientation.
Josie (Kaylee Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Quincy Fouse) begins his semester of “no.”READ MORE: Detroit Bus Drivers Receives First Raise In Three Years
Chris Lee, Leo Howard, and Ben Levin also star.
Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#306).MORE NEWS: Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, Expects $1.9T Coronavirus Package Approved By The Weekend
Original airdate 3/11/2021.