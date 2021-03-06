  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton).

READ MORE: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage

While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it.

READ MORE: Detroit Bus Drivers Receives First Raise In Three Years

Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#702).

MORE NEWS: Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, Expects $1.9T Coronavirus Package Approved By The Weekend

Original airdate 3/9/2021.