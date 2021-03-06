NANCY DREW – Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE WITCHING HOUR – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost.
Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment.
Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.
Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#207).
Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#207).
Original airdate 3/10/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.