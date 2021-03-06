THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 7pm on CW50
TAYE DIGGS HOSTS THE 26th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS – Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards.READ MORE: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage
Hosted by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), the Critics Choice Awards feature the best in film, television, and streaming from the past year.READ MORE: Detroit Bus Drivers Receives First Raise In Three Years
Actress Zendaya will be honored with this year’s SeeHer Award.
The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.MORE NEWS: Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, Expects $1.9T Coronavirus Package Approved By The Weekend
Original airdate 3/7/2021.