RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department.READ MORE: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage
Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two.
Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick), and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos).READ MORE: Detroit Bus Drivers Receives First Raise In Three Years
Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town.
Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#507).MORE NEWS: Michigan Senator, Gary Peters, Expects $1.9T Coronavirus Package Approved By The Weekend
Original airdate 3/10/2021.