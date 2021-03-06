ALL AMERICAN – Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FRESH START – With Homecoming King and Queen nominations being announced, neither Spencer (Daniel Ezra) nor Coop (Bre-Z) seem to be in a celebratory mood with everything going on.
Laura (Monet Mazur) notices that Olivia (Samantha Logan) has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time.
Things get heated with Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving Olivia to get some much-needed clarity.
Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) is frustrated with the interim principal’s new rules, leaving Spencer to come up with a game plan with a little help from Grace (Karimah Westbrook).
Monet Mazur and Cody Christian also star.
Monet Mazur and Cody Christian also star.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam'ron Moore. (#308).
