(CBS Detroit) – University of Michigan researchers found vaping marijuana is associated with more symptoms of lung damage.
Researchers compared those findings to vaping or smoking nicotine among children ages 12 to 17.
Adolescents who reported vaping marijuana were about twice as likely to report wheezing and whistling in their chests than those who only vaped or smoked nicotine.
