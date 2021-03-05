(CBS DETROIT)– As part of a program to vaccinate eligible members of the community, the DMC has teamed up with Detroit churches to provide hundreds of vaccines to its members.

On Friday, vaccine shots went into the arms of church congregants. Church Member of Oasis of Hope Christian Church Beverly Cravin was the first to receive a shot at Harper Hospital.

“The other day, I got a text from the church that was out to all the members saying, hey, we got the DMC shot.”

Cravin joined church members from 3 other Detroit churches to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The Detroit Medical Center partnered with the churches to get 500 members vaccinated, says Tonita Cheatham, Director of Community Engagement with the DMC.

“In addition to being here at the hospital, we’re also doing vaccines, providing vaccines at various local churches here in the community.”

Cheatham says they provide the shots to seniors and essential workers and do their part to help keep the community healthy.

Cravin says she was hesitant to receive the shot but wants to get back to some normalcy.

“Because I love to travel and I miss going to church, the only way I thought for me to be able to get back out there would be to have the shot.”

Officials with the DMC say this was the first vaccine clinic of its kind but will not be the last, and as they receive more supply, they will provide shots for eligibility.

“After my 2nd shot, I’ll wait the 2 weeks they say, and I’m booking the first plane out of Detroit.” Says Cravin

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.