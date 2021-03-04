  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – Henry Ford Health says it has administered over 129,000 COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December.

The hospital system also says over 57,000 people have received their second vaccine dose.

This comes as the hospital is gearing up to receive more vaccine doses next week.

Henry Ford says as of this week; its coronavirus positivity rate has stayed under four-percent.

