(CBS Detroit) – A Detroit businessman is enjoying wild success after selling out of a limited edition t-shirt.

Tommey Walker merged his brand “Detroit Versus Everybody” with Gucci and hit a gold-mine while making fashion history.

The “Gucci Versus Everybody” t-shirt launched march first and was sold out in just two days.

The deal was in the making for two years and finally came to market-making “Detroit Versus Everybody,” one of the first local brands to collaborate with a major fashion house.

“Gucci Versus Everybody” was sold in eleven markets, with cities like Philadelphia and Los Angeles branded on the shirts.

Walker says the partnership with Gucci was a dream come true.

Tommey Walker, Founder of Detroit VS. Everybody said, “They’re all gone. They’re on stock-x now for about $2,500. So it’s a collector’s item now. I was very excited about all the work we have done that we had done up until that point. You know, it really felt to get the validation from one of the brands that we’ve been studying. Do you know what I’m saying? One of my favorite brands, literally.”

A part of the proceeds will go to the Gucci Change Maker Initiative.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.