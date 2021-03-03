(CBS Detroit) — The University of Michigan has banned 375 students for violating its COVID-19 rules.
Students who did not take a required weekly coronavirus test can not access university buildings, according to officials.READ MORE: GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
After multiple attempts to reach those students access cards were then deactivated.READ MORE: Volvo Announces All-Electric Lineup by 2030
To gain access again students must get tested or submit a testing exemption letter.MORE NEWS: UAW Workers For Stellantis Expected to Get $8,000 in Bonuses
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.