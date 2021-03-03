(CBS Detroit) — More families might be making dinner reservations this weekend and the restaurant industry is eager and ready to serve.

Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new order increasing the capacity for in-door dining to 50 percent or up to 100 people.

And it’s a move that restaurant owners have been waiting for.

Katy Dean, Buddy’s Pizza Chief Operating Officer said, “To see the capacity increase from 25 percent to 50 percent, really exciting for us to be able to see more folks come back. As case rates go down and vaccination goes up it gives us the opportunity to pass forward towards normalcy.

Buddy’s pizza chief operating officer Katy Dean says the pizzeria had to change its business model throughout the course of the pandemic to serve customers.

Dean said, “At points, we were at a curb-side only model, very heavily carry-out with dining rooms closed as well, so in addition to offering delivery via door dash, we’ve just really been making an effort to meet our guests wherever they’re at.”

The current order caps the number of patrons at 25 percent and requires restaurants to close up shop at 10 pm.

The restrictions are not quite ideal for business, but Buddy’s is adapting by giving customers more options through the mobile app, contactless door dash deliveries, and running special promotions.

Dean said, “It’s really exciting to look forward to St. Patrick’s Day and really we’re looking forward to all of March with the increased capacity and safely welcoming guests. For the entire month of March we’re actually doing an all-day everyday happy hour. We’re calling it March happiness. We have half-off beer and wine as well as deals on food really all month long.”

The new order goes into effect Friday.

Restaurants will also be allowed to stay open until 11:00 pm.

