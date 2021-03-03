Southfield (CW50) – General Motors made a massive statement to the world with a $27-billion investment in full electrification by 2035. Starting with plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles (EVs) globally by 2025.

The multi-billion dollar investment seemingly sends a message that GM is looking to be number one in electric vehicles around the world. GM didn’t set this goal without first showing the world what they can achieve with an all-electric car.

In 2016, GM introduced their first all-electric car with the Chevy Bolt. A compact car that was revolutionary for the future of their brand, but it wasn’t a vehicle that made an impact on the EV market sales-wise. However, GM recently introduced two new EVs to their lineup that have already created buzz around the world of electric cars. The Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric luxury SUV, which looks to launch in 2022, and the electrification of their well-known brand, the Hummer.

The Cadillac Lyriq is surely the vehicle that GM is using as their first major impact on the EV market, as they look to compete with other luxury brands like Telsa. However, introducing an all-electric Hummer, which according to GM sold outing 10 minutes, makes a statement that GM is committed to changing the world of cars. Changing a brand like Hummer, which was known for being a gas consuming beast, to full-electric is a complete 180 that shows GM wants to make an impact on the world by moving towards a zero emissions future.

GM also looks to make their mark on the EV world by producing their own battery. The Ultium battery is GMs way of showing that they have the manufacturing capability to be in control of their own future in the EV market. Creating their own battery allows them to make advancements in milage-range while also not having to worry about the supply chain shortages that EV batteries are experiencing. Alongside the Ultium is GMs charging network, EVgo, which they look to expand by adding more than 2,700 charging stations in the next five years. With increased range on their vehicles and an expanding charging network, GM can begin to attract more consumers towards converting to an electric vehicle.

Ken Morris, VP of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs at GM, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss GMs multi-billion dollar investment in electrification, and what the future looks like for electric vehicles.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50.