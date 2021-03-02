(CBS Detroit) — Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow introduced a bill to provide $8 billion dollars in tax credit to companies making clean energy equipment.
Stabenow said, “We have a lot of parts of the country, coal producing, manufacturing producing areas that have suffered incredible economic downturns and this is a way to support those communities and bring them forward.”
Senator Stabenow says the bill is meant to make the move to clean energy easier for those hit hardest by the industry’s clean energy standards.
