(CBS Detroit) — Words of power to strike down gun violence on the roads.

Maurice “Pastor Mo” Hardwick from Live Peace Ministries said, “So the clergy is stepping up today, the community is stepping up today, we’ve got people here who lost loved-ones recently.

Religious leaders from different faiths came together Tuesday for one mission… to pray for peace.

And the prayer rally comes a week after a couple was shot while driving on 96 near Schafer. 31-year-old Bernard Waller was killed in the gunfire, and 27-year-old Emmanuel Woodward was fatally hit by a car while trying to flee the scene… and just less than 24 hours after that incident shots were fired on the Southfield freeway near 96 sparking community outrage.

Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said, “Just because you feel disrespected you can’t answer that with a gun. Just because someone did not use a turn signal you can not answer that with a gun.”

Prayer day on the highway took place on the Lyndon Street Bridge over the Southfield Freeway.

Bishop Charles Ellis II from Greater Grace Temple said, “Jam on your breaks in front of me, it doesn’t matter. Flip me the bird, it doesn’t matter, I’m just trying to get home and if I get home all is well.

The rally drew a large crowd some mourning from the loss of a loved one in a senseless road attack.

Others stand in sympathy while calling on a higher power to intercede and rid the stain of deadly road rage.

Rev. Dr. Windell Anthony said, “Martin believed in prayer, before any march they had, they prayed. Malcolm believed in prayer. Farrakhan believes in prayer. Mandella believes in prayer. Rosa parks believed in prayer and we must believe in prayer. We’re taking back our streets. We’re taking back to prayer father because prayer changes things.

