Detroit

(CBS Detroit) — A fitness center chain is planning to open in Detroit’s midtown neighborhood.

Planet fitness and the pistons announced the opening of a new gym inside the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center.

Construction for the gym will start this month with plans to open late this year.

The new location will be the second planet fitness in Detroit after the Meijer Plaza location.

