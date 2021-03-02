MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,067 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 24 death Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 590,217 and 15,558 deaths as of March 1.
In the state as of Feb. 26, there has been a total of 541,258 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
