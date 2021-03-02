‘Pray Day on the Highway’ Draws Clergy, Community to Silence Road ViolenceWords of power to strike down gun violence on the roads.

Governor Whitmer Announces Loosening COVID-19 Restrictions On Restaurants and GatheringsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the further loosening of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Michigan Reports 1,067 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Novi Schools Will Receive Therapy Dogs To Help Students Returning To In-Person Cope With StressSome Novi school district staff along with their dogs going through therapy training. Therapy dogs will be placed in all 10 school buildings to offer emotional support for students as they start to return to in-person learning.

Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic CarsA member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.

Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The USWhile the pandemic brought most traveling to a halt one airport delivered some of the best COVID-19 accommodations.