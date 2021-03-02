(CBS Detroit) — New information tonight in the abrupt resigning of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Gordon will receive a $155,000 payout.
The money is reportedly part of a separation agreement including nine months of pay and health care costs.
Gordon resigned back in January, just a few months after signing a new employment agreement.
No reason was given for his departure.
