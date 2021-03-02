  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Flint, Synder

(CBS Detroit) — Attorneys representing Former Governor Rick Snyder said a conflict of interest might keep the Flint water case from going forward.

In a letter, Snyder’s legal team says any jurors or judges who are residents of Flint could not take part, as they would technically be victims of the Flint water crisis.

His team also previously argued the case should be moved to Lansing where Snyder spent most of his time during the crisis.

Snyder currently faces two charges of willful neglect of duty, both misdemeanors.

