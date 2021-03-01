  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19, Michigan, Schools

(CBS Detroit) – Contributing to the state’s recommendation for schools to reopen is the low coronavirus infection rates.

As of last week, the state health department is reporting at least six total COVID-19 outbreaks in Wayne County Schools.

READ MORE: Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic Cars

Six outbreaks are also being reported in Oakland County Schools.

READ MORE: Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The US

And at least seven outbreaks are being reported in Macomb County Schools.

MORE NEWS: Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.