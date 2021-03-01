(CBS Detroit) – A community is mourning two student athletes tonight who’s futures were cut short in a deadly shooting.

Their families are speaking out about the violence.

Police are looking for this gunman who fled in a gray or Black Durango moments are firing shots at three teens.

The trio was making a quick run for food Friday night but two of them will never see home again.

Dionne Weathers, Taylor’s mother said, “You done this to the wrong kid. (sobbing) you don’t know how devastating and i’m angry.”

And that triple shooting happened here on the corner of Schoolcraft and Ashton injuring a 17-year-old boy and killing two teens, Carlesa Taylor and another 17-year-old boy who’s name we’re withholding at the family’s request.

the three victims were acquainted through their love for sports.

The two male victims played at henry ford academy but the tragedy took one of the players away from his team.

Troy Haney, Athletic Director for Henry Ford Academy said, “Just a great kid. Man he you know talk stuff just like any other teenager. Laughed, joked around, played all the time.”

Taylor was a star basketball player at Ecorse High School.

Her talent caught the attention of top tier schools and just hours before the shooting she went to visit Adrian College and was beaming with pride about her future.

Doc Cornell, Hype Athletics Coach said, “She’s putting up big numbers, 27, 24, 20. You know she’s starting to do the things that we all seen in her. And everything was starting to play out. College coaches were starting to call.

A go fund me has been set up for Taylor’s burial expenses.

A candle-light vigil will be held for the victims Thursday at 6:30 in the henry ford academy parking lot.

Dionne said, “It’s not fair that you just think you can just go around shooting people and thinking they don’t have nobody that love them.

