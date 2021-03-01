(CBS Detroit) – Some school districts across the state returned to in-person learning today.
This comes as today marked Governor Gretchen Whitmer's goal for students to return to class.
Dearborn public schools began hybrid learning today.
Plymouth -canton public schools began hybrid learning as well.
Detroit Public Schools Superintendent says an in-person learning option will start on March 8th.
Ann Arbor Public schools will begin hybrid learning on March 25th.
And Utica community schools will increase their in-person learning days to four days a week starting March 15th.
