(CBS Detroit) – Some school districts across the state returned to in-person learning today.

This comes as today marked Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s goal for students to return to class.

Dearborn public schools began hybrid learning today.

Plymouth -canton public schools began hybrid learning as well.

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent says an in-person learning option will start on March 8th.

Ann Arbor Public schools will begin hybrid learning on March 25th.

And Utica community schools will increase their in-person learning days to four days a week starting March 15th.

