MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,569 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 12 death Sunday & Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 589,150 and 15,534 deaths as of March 1.READ MORE: Johnson and Johnson Begin Vaccine Distribution After Receiving FDA Emergency Authorization
READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
In the state as of Feb. 26, there has been a total of 541,258 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.