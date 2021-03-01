(CBS Detroit) – A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.
Edsel b Ford the second great-grandson of founder Henry Ford is selling two cars to the highest bidder.
A 1947 Super Deluxe Woody Wagon, and a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon.
both classics are set to be auctioned off later this month.
