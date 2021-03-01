  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMCBS Morning News
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Ford

(CBS Detroit) – A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.

Edsel b Ford the second great-grandson of founder Henry Ford is selling two cars to the highest bidder.

READ MORE: Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The US

A 1947 Super Deluxe Woody Wagon, and a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon.

READ MORE: Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe

both classics are set to be auctioned off later this month.

MORE NEWS: Six COVID-19 Outbreaks In Wayne, Six in Oakland and Seven in Macomb County As Schools Return To In-Person Learning

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.