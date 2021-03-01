(CBS Detroit) – New information in the federal corruption probe into Fiat Chrysler the automaker has pleaded guilty to paying off United Auto Worker officials.
Executives at FCA which is now part of Stellantis admit to paying more than $3,000,000 in personal expenses to UAW officials.READ MORE: Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic Cars
Under the guilty plea, Fiat Chrysler will pay $30,000,000 and be watched under an independent compliance monitor for three years.READ MORE: Detroit Metro Airport Named One of The Best Airports in The US
the corruption probe has brought 15 convictions so far, including two former UAW presidents.MORE NEWS: Six COVID-19 Outbreaks In Wayne, Six in Oakland and Seven in Macomb County As Schools Return To In-Person Learning
