  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charmed, CW

CHARMED – Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

FIND YOUR VOICE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) battle surprising new “nemeses” in both the magical and human world; Macy’s pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance.

READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Others Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon

Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica.

READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary

James Genn directed the episode written by Johanna Lee and Christina Pia (episode #305).

MORE NEWS: South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings

Original airdate 2/28/2021.