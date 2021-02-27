NANCY DREW – Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths.READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Others Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late.
Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault.READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary
Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#201).
Original airdate 1/20/2021.MORE NEWS: South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.