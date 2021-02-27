  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Lightning, CW

BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, March 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WARNINGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) pays Tobias (Marvin Jones III) a visit and warns him to stay away from his family.

READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Others Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon

Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Jordan Calloway also star.

READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary

The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#404).

MORE NEWS: South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings

Original airdate 3/1/2021.