BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, March 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WARNINGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) pays Tobias (Marvin Jones III) a visit and warns him to stay away from his family.
Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Jordan Calloway also star.
The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Salim Akil (#404).
Original airdate 3/1/2021.