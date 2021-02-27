BATWOMAN – Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
IT ALL COMES BACK AROUND – As Ryan Wilder's (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman's ability to protect Gotham.
Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Commander Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger.
Meanwhile, Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications.
Also starring Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson.
Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Daphne Miles (#206).
Original airdate 2/28/2021.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.