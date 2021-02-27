RIVERDALE – Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner).READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Others Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help.
Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move.READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary
Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star.
Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner (#502).MORE NEWS: South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings
Original airdate 1/27/2021.