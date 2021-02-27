WALKER – Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN – Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen).
Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress.
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire.
The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin (#102).
The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin (#102).

Original airdate 1/28/2021.
