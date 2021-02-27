  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan.

READ MORE: Karen Carter, and Others Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon

Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).

READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo (#701).

MORE NEWS: South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings

Original airdate 3/2/2021.