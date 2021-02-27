THE FLASH – Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan.
Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).
Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Certo (#701).
Original airdate 3/2/2021.