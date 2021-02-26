(CBS Detroit) – Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General is ramping up pressure on Michigan State University to release 6,000 documents tied to the Nasser investigation.
She says her office has run out of options to obtain them putting the case at risk.
Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel said, “There are no legal avenues remaining that would allow us to secure these documents absent MSU’s decision to produce them. I find it unconscionable that the university would stonewall the very investigation that it requested. Nonetheless, that is where we find ourselves. Their refusal will leave me with no choice but to close this investigation in a manner that provides no real closure justice to the people that deserve it.”READ MORE: Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary
MSU Has yet to respond to Nessel's request.
