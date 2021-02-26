(CBS Detroit) – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Karen Carter was one of many guests speaking at the fundraiser, which aims to feed and shelter Metro Detroiters in need.
All of the money raised over the last two days will help the non-profit continue serving more than 1,000,000 meals and 111,000 nights of shelter throughout the year.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.