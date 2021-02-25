LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 10-year-old sister at their home in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities announced Wednesday.
The shooting occurred Tuesday at the family’s residence in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed the girl’s brother shot her.READ MORE: 4-Year Long Project Aims To Repair I-275 Starting This Summer
Troopers arrested the teen on Tuesday at the family’s home, authorities said. The boy is being held at the Sault Tribal Juvenile Detention facility. His name is being withheld because of his age.READ MORE: Pastor Calls For Prayer Rally In Response To Recent Freeway Shootings
Authorities say an investigation into the shooting continues.MORE NEWS: Standardized Testing To Resume: U.S. Dept. Of Education Denies Michigan's Testing Waiver Due To COVID
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.