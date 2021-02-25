(CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old man is in temporary serious condition following a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Thursday at just before 3 a.m. in the 19300 block of Blake.
Police say allegedly an unknown suspect fired shots into the house, striking the 24-year-old man in the body, who was laying on the couch inside of the location.
He was transported to a local hospital by and listed in temporary serious condition.
Any with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
