  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black History Month, charles e. allen, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – AAA Michigan joins CW50/CBS Detroit in honoring a business leader and long-term board member of the auto club.

Here’s a highlight of some of Charles E. Allen’s contributions to the community.

Allen graduated from Morehouse college with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He then went on to earn an MBA from the University of Chicago and an “Honorary Doctor of Law Degree” from Benedict College.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.