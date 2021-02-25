  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors say 22 people have been charged with operating a drug pipeline from Detroit to North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Wigley says eight people from North Dakota are also being charged.

Prosecutors say the drug fentanyl and other painkillers were being transported from Detroit to three Native American reservations.

