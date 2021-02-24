4-Year Long Project Aims To Repair I-275 Starting This SummerThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced the $270 million dollar project will be completed in four phases.

Pastor Calls For Prayer Rally In Response To Recent Freeway ShootingsMaurice “Pastor Mo” Hardwick is now planning a community prayer rally to calm the rowdy roads. He says he’s working with Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and local clergy to bring civility back to the interstate.

Standardized Testing To Resume: U.S. Dept. Of Education Denies Michigan's Testing Waiver Due To COVIDMichigan K-12 schools will resume standardized testing this year after skipping last year due to COVID-19.

I-75 Modernization Project In Oakland County Resumes Friday With Weekend ClosureBeginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, both directions of I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile Road and I-696.

New SOS Online, Self-Service Options Coming In MarchCustomers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online.

DDOT/SMART Will Resume Bus Fare March 15, Both Adding More COVID Safety MeasuresStarting March 15 DDOT and SMART will resume fare for passengers after not requiring payment for a year due to socially distancing drivers and riders. New COVID safety measures will be added