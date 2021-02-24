Are you looking for a fun Friday night activity that not only supports an organization with a great cause, but is also has puppies? Then check out Leader Dogs for the Blind’s signature fundraiser, Dinner in the Dark.
The annual event is going virtual this year and for the first time ever, guests from all over the country will be able to participate with their very own Virtual Dinner in the Dark kit. Each kit is designed for two people and includes two wine glasses, blindfolds, bibs, program, menu and meal preparation cards, and more! *Please note that the meal preparation card includes an easy to follow recipe and shopping list for the menu items featured. No food is included in the kit.READ MORE: DDOT/SMART Will Resume Bus Fare March 15, Both Adding More COVID Safety Measures
Money raised through the event makes a remarkable impact on the lives of those who are blind or visually impaired.
When: Friday, March 12, 2021, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $150 per Virtual Dinner in the Dark KitREAD MORE: Michigan Reports 1,245 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Wednesday
The event’s programing includes a silent auction items and the chance to hear impactful stories from Leader Dog clients.
For more information and to purchase your own kit today, please visit LeaderDog.org/dinner-in-the-dark/
Leader Dogs for the Blind was featured on an episode of CW50’s Community Connect. Watch their segment below to see more of the work that Leader Dogs does for the community.MORE NEWS: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Related: Leader Dogs For The Blind Meets The Mobility Needs Of The Blind, Visually Impaired At Every Stage Of Their Lives