  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Construction, freeway, I-275, Michigan, Michigan Department of Transportation, repairs, Summer

(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year long project aims to repair I-275 starting this summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the $270 million dollar project will be completed in four phases.

READ MORE: Pastor Calls For Prayer Rally In Response To Recent Freeway Shootings

Repairs will stretch along 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carleton Road and Six Mile Road.

READ MORE: Standardized Testing To Resume: U.S. Dept. Of Education Denies Michigan's Testing Waiver Due To COVID

Drivers can expect at least two lanes to be open in both directions and detours for closed ramps.

MORE NEWS: I-75 Modernization Project In Oakland County Resumes Friday With Weekend Closure

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.