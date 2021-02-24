(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year long project aims to repair I-275 starting this summer.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the $270 million dollar project will be completed in four phases.
Repairs will stretch along 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carleton Road and Six Mile Road.
Drivers can expect at least two lanes to be open in both directions and detours for closed ramps.
