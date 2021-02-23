  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Three people are dead following a shooting on I-96 in Detroit.

It happened Monday after 10 p.m. where police say gunshots were fired from two cars who were in the freeway’s express lanes.

A man who was driving one of the cars was shot and killed and a woman who was a passenger in the same car was also shot and died at a local hospital.

Police say a suspect in the second car got out of vehicle, ran onto the freeway and was struck and killed by another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting or crash.

The freeway was closed overnight and Michigan State Police reopened both the eastbound and westbound express lanes of I-96 just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.