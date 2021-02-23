(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is warning the community of a potential scam related to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or social security numbers,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”
Avoid becoming a victim of phone scams or identify theft by:
- Making a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help you know if the call is legitimate.
- Letting a call go to voicemail if you don’t recognize a phone number. Scammers rarely leave messages.
- Hanging up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information. If you do answer the phone, it’s OK to hang up.
- Remembering that government agencies will always identify themselves.
- Not sharing any personal information such as your social security number to anyone over the
telephone.
