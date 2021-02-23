(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist toured the University of Michigan’s massive vaccine operation.
Vaccinations take place inside of the “Big House” which is the university’s football stadium.
Gilchrist says he was proud to visit his alma mater, but he says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed recovery plan would help to ramp up vaccinations at these sites – if passed.
