  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canton, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Wanye County

(CBS Detroit) – Wayne County is expanding vaccination efforts for senior citizens.

The county announced free vaccination clinics this week for seniors in eight communities.

READ MORE: Governor Whitmer Declared State of Emergency To Bring More Energy To Michigan Homes

The City of Wayne, Canton, Plymouth, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus, and Hamtramck residents can make an appointment by calling their nearest vaccine site.

READ MORE: Six Flags Will Reopen All 26 Amusement Parks in 2021

For more information, visit WayneCounty.com.

MORE NEWS: Census Data Delays Are Causing Redistricting Efforts in Michigan

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.