(CBS Detroit) – Wayne County is expanding vaccination efforts for senior citizens.
The county announced free vaccination clinics this week for seniors in eight communities.
The City of Wayne, Canton, Plymouth, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus, and Hamtramck residents can make an appointment by calling their nearest vaccine site.
For more information, visit WayneCounty.com.
