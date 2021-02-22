  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) – Some students and teachers at the Novi Community school district returned to in-person learning today.

Here’s a look inside some of the classrooms where kindergarten through sixth-grade students returned to class.

One Novi Meadows teacher tweeted, quote, “It’s been one year since five full days.”

The district’s plan is a part of governor Gretchen Whitmer’s push for most learning to be back in the classroom by March 1st.

