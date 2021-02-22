MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,484 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 3 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 581,403 and 15,362 deaths as of Feb. 22.READ MORE: Governor Whitmer Declared State of Emergency To Bring More Energy To Michigan Homes
READ MORE: Six Flags Will Reopen All 26 Amusement Parks in 2021
In the state as of Feb. 12, there has been a total of 529,080 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Census Data Delays Are Causing Redistricting Efforts in Michigan
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.