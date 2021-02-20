CHARMED – Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world.
Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton.
Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa (episode #304).
Original airdate 2/21/2021.