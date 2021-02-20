NANCY DREW – Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HERE WE GO AGAIN – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew learn that they have a new battle on their hands.READ MORE: Cedar Point Announces Reopening, Celebrating 150 Years
Meanwhile, George’s (Leah Lewis) strange behavior leaves Nick (Tunji Kasim) feeling unsettled.
Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes Nancy an offer she can’t refuse.READ MORE: Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani, and Riley Smith also star.
Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#206).
Original airdate 2/24/2021.MORE NEWS: President Biden Visited Pfizer’s COVID-19 Kalamazoo Plant On Friday
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.